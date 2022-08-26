The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.