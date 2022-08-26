The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,578,694. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

