Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

SYY opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.