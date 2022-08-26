Nextdoor (KIND) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nextdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextdoor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 683 3667 8938 254 2.65

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 44.82%. Given Nextdoor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.39% -19.03% -6.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.91 Nextdoor Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 16.96

Nextdoor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor peers beat Nextdoor on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

