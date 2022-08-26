Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

