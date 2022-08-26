Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

