Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

