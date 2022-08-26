Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.2 %

COIN opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

