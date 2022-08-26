Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.2 %
COIN opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.
COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
