Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1,686.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

