Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after buying an additional 228,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

