Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

