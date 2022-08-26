Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

