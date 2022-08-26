Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.