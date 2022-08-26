Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.