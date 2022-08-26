Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

