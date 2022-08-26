Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,973 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after acquiring an additional 661,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after buying an additional 270,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $22,202,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

