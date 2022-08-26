Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

