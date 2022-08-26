Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.