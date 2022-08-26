Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 247 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $155.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.