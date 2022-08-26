Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar Company Profile

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,735 shares of company stock worth $15,368,288 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.