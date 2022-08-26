Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MORN stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
