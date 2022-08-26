Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

