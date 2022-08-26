Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44.

