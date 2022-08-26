Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

