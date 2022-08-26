Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.