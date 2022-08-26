Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

