Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

