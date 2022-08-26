Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

