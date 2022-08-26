Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $858,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,824,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,522 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 669,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the first quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ironSource Profile

IS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.