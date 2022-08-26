Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

