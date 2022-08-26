Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

