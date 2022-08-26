Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $366.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.69. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,982. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

