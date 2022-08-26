Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 328,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

