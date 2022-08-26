Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.45. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

