Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $291.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.26. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.