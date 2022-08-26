Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

