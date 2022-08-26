Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708,225 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

NYSE:HES opened at $124.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

