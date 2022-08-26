Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SAP opened at $88.20 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf dropped their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

