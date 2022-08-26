Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 549,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 69,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.