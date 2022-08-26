Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $269.94.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

