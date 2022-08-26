Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $90.91 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

