Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 619 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

