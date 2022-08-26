Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $90,595,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

