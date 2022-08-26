Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

