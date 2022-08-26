Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Kimball International worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 975,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,086 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 25.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 436,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

