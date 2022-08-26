Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

