Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,009 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,155,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of BK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

