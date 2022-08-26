James William Kupiec Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAVA opened at $27.28 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 94.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

