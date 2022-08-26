James William Kupiec Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SAVA opened at $27.28 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
