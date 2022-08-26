iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $60.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44.

