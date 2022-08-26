Intersect Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $144.21 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

