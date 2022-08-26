II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $57.60. II-VI shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 64,135 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

II-VI Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in II-VI by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in II-VI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

